Norges Bank Invests $38.72 Million in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,960,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 806,684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 560,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWK opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

