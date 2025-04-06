Norges Bank Invests $38.82 Million in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 899,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,817,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 98,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 83,878 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its position in IAC by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in IAC by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 4,238.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of IAC opened at $35.47 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

