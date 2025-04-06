Norges Bank Makes New $34.39 Million Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 219,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.8 %

KRYS opened at $171.30 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.72 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

