Norges Bank Makes New $34.67 Million Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 527,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,672,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,965,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,650,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth $31,611,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,031,000.

Everus Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:ECG opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Everus has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Insider Activity at Everus

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everus news, Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,404.12. The trade was a 107.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This trade represents a 30.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

