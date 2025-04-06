Norges Bank Makes New $36.17 Million Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,280,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.