Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,264,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,106 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $5,666,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

