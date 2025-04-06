Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,166,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,737,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 528,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95,185 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,460.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 93,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $75.71 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

