Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 363,180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,154,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,046,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 339,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,227.84. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.