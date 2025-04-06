Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 413,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 42.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.41. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.12 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.01%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

