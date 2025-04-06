Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 631,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,750,000 after acquiring an additional 636,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,257,000 after buying an additional 81,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $76.91.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

