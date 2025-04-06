Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 391,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Autoliv Trading Down 4.7 %

ALV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712.25. The trade was a 36.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

