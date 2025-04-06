Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,897,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 4.3 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $214,160.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.