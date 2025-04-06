Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,386,319 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,386,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,480,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 310,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 190.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 49.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 145,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 47,923 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Nordstrom by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.6 %

JWN opened at $23.33 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

