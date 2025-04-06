Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,054,364 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,054,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,622,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 29,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $578,426.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,201 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,683.82. This trade represents a 5.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $648,688.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,458.04. This represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,797 shares of company stock worth $4,830,279. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

