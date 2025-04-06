Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,920,186 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,920,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,087,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.3 %

PK stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

