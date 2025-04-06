Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 489,600 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 489,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,163,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 263,040 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $28,004,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Futu by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 333,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 215,840 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 1,325.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after buying an additional 265,120 shares during the last quarter.
Futu Price Performance
FUTU opened at $83.51 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on FUTU
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Futu
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.