Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 489,600 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 489,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,163,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Futu by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 374,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 263,040 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $28,004,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Futu by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 333,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after purchasing an additional 215,840 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 1,325.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after buying an additional 265,120 shares during the last quarter.

FUTU opened at $83.51 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

