Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 838,261 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 838,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $48.55 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

