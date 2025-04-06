Norges Bank Takes $32.10 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 244,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,095,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.4 %

IPAR stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.92 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

