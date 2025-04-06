Norges Bank Takes $35.02 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 259,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,086,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,172 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,788,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $5,746,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,570,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Stephens boosted their target price on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $112.26 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.78 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

