Norges Bank Takes $40.11 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,940,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after buying an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,271,000 after purchasing an additional 92,409 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,009,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 415.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

