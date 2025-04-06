Norges Bank Takes Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,027,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in ATS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ATS by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

