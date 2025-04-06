Norges Bank Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 224,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,335 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $13,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,836,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AN opened at $158.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

