Norges Bank Takes Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,397,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

