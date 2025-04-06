Norges Bank Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 363,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,568,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Pentair by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Pentair Stock Down 3.5 %

PNR stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

