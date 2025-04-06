NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Cut by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 39,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.89.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

