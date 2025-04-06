NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

NVIDIA stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

