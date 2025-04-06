Oak Grove Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 385,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 47,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 11,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 17,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

