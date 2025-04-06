Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 81316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OBE

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Obsidian Energy

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.93. The stock has a market cap of C$488.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie acquired 4,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,578.26. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total value of C$189,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 5,129 shares of company stock valued at $39,240 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.