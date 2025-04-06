Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201,422 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $3,741,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.