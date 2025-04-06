Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 436,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $47,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $113.29 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $59,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,201.42. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,709.84. This represents a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,800. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile



Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

