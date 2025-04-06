Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicell worth $247,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Omnicell by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 121.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

