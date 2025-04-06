OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,770,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,919,000 after buying an additional 216,157 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,195,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 827,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

OneMain Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $40.99 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $58.90. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

