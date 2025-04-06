Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,690,000 after buying an additional 99,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,086,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average of $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $220.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

