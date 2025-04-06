Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,420 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,470,000 after buying an additional 98,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,591,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $73,468,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.45%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

