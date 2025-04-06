Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.77 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.