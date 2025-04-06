Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,983 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,753,000 after acquiring an additional 285,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $199,890,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,656 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $123.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $206.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

