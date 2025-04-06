Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 16,175 Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Trading Down 11.6 %

KNTK opened at $43.46 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kinetik

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 305.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,044,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,106,647.60. The trade was a 79.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

About Kinetik



Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

