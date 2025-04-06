Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $4,297,000. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in Xylem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,734,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Xylem Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day moving average of $125.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile



Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

