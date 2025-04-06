Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Barclays PLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 117.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS opened at $15.39 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $460.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

