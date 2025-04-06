Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,419 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

