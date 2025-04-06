Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,450 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

