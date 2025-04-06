Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,915 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,482,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $75,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 401,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,387.68. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,181 shares of company stock worth $3,794,928 in the last three months. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Stock Down 5.1 %

DBX opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

