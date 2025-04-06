Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 5,260 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.88% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

BATS VFMV opened at $117.80 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $225.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

