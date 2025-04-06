Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 9,394 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pearson by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSO. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pearson Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PSO opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Pearson plc has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.90.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Stories

