Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,089,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 529,483 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after buying an additional 528,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,458,000 after buying an additional 169,746 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRNX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $86,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,368.60. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $592,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,256,827.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

