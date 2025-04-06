Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 120.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

