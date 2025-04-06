Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,287,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,126,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605,872 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,781,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,015,000 after purchasing an additional 565,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in SBA Communications by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 410,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,562,000 after purchasing an additional 278,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $219.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.98%.

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.