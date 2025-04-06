Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,820,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 461,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $46,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after acquiring an additional 296,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX opened at $24.95 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

