Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,503,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,835,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.24 and a 1 year high of $181.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.