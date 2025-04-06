Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $183.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.60. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

